Game Changer Wrestling announced this afternoon that Blake Christian will face Jimmy Lloyd at GCW: Believe Me.

As noted, Blake Christian was released from WWE last November. He was known as Trey Baxter in WWE NXT. Since his release, he’s been wrestling in Impact Wrestling, NJPW STRONG, Warrior Wrestling, Defy Wrestling, and Beyond Wrestling.

Christian made his GCW return last year in December at So Alive.

Below is GCW’s announcement and the updated line-up for the Believe Me event:

* Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorado

* Briscoes Brothers vs. The S.A.T.

* Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver

* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

* Atticus Cogar vs. Billie Starkz

* Alex Colon vs. Reed Bentley

GCW: Believe Me is Saturday, February 19 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ. The day after is the GCW event, “Don’t Tell Me What To Do.”

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 13, 2022

