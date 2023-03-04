Tamina Reflects On Chyna's Legacy, Says She 'Paved The Way For Women' In WWE

In an exclusive interview with PWMania, WWE Superstar Tamina spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Chyna's legacy, ahead of the "Biography: WWE Legends" about the "Ninth Wonder Of The World." Her legacy includes being the first woman to participate in the Royal Rumble and the only woman to compete in the King Of The Ring tournament. Chyna sadly passed away at the age of 45 on April 20, 2016. One of her last matches was in 2011 on TNA (now IMPACT), where she teamed with Kurt Angle to face Karen and Jeff Jarrett.

"She was different," said Tamina. "She paved the way for women. She didn't give a da– in the ring and knew she could go toe-to-toe with anyone. You have to have that kind of confidence in yourself to be successful, and that was her to a tee. She was Chyna. She knew she could go out there and wrestle with men because that's how strong she was. This is exactly my attitude today. She was awesome. A lot of times I look back and see that this can be a long, and lonely, road. Chyna did this at a time when it could have been hard."

During the PWMania interview, Tamina also spoke about having a "ton of respect" for the late star and how she wished she could have learned more from her. The "Biography: WWE Legends" episode about Chyna will be airing tomorrow, March 5 on the A&E channel. Last week's episode was about Jake "The Snake" Roberts.