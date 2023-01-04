WWE Hall Of Famer Reflects On Chyna's Legacy

With her tough exterior and commanding presence, Chyna took on a distinct nickname that would signify her legacy in the professional wrestling landscape. Deemed "The Ninth Wonder of the World," the one-time WWE Women's Champion tackled the male-dominated industry straight on, stepping up to the plate in a number of intergender scenarios. In 1999, she became the first woman to enter a Royal Rumble match, and later that year, she even qualified for the King of the Ring tournament.

According to Mick Foley, though, the late performer's biggest accomplishment was her first title win in the WWE. "Her legacy is that she was a trailblazer," Foley said on "Foley Is Pod." "But if I had to pick one thing, I think Intercontinental Champion. What a great moment," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer described Chyna as "well ahead of her time" and that she was finally getting her long overdue recognition from the wrestling world. Foley also talked about the impact and legacy Chyna left on women's wrestling. "She inspired a lot of the women who would go on to be the next generation of wrestlers ... probably the stars today looked up to Joanie as well."

Foley believes that in an alternate universe, he envisioned Chyna holding the company's biggest prize — the WWE Championship. "Vince McMahon was world champion, David Arquette was world champion, Vince Russo was world champion. I think there's a very real chance she could've been a world champion [as well]."

The legacy of Chyna continues through today's crop of women stars, with even current WWE star Rhea Ripley often drawing comparisons to her.