Chad Gable Wants To Use His WWE Platform To Be Involved With The Special Olympics

WWE has been working with the Special Olympics dating back to 1995 and has continued partnering with them extensively over the past few years. They're currently in a multi-year global partnership agreement, and Chad Gable — who has his own Olympic ties — wants to do even more. Speaking to Fightful Wrestling with Sean Ross Sapp, he explained why he'd like to use his WWE platform to bring even more attention to the Special Olympics.

"I have personally asked privately to be heavily involved with the Special Olympics stuff specifically," Gable said. "Just because, first of all, I mean, I have an Olympic background. But also personal ties."

Gable's nephew, who has epilepsy, participates in sports in Minnesota and is heavily involved with the Special Olympics. For Gable, it all comes down to helping people and cheering them on. "You take away so much from these things," he continued. "Like the kids, and their attitudes, and their energy, and their work ethic. It's unbelievable."

As much as he loves to wrestle, he loves the feeling that's generated by working with these kids just as much — if not a little more. "It's so wholesome and it's so inspiring to watch," Gable added. "So like, you leave these things thinking, 'This is what I'm meant to be doing.' You're giving back. The wrestling, all is great, I love the wrestling. But when you can have an effect on people like this, it really shows you you're doing the right thing."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fightful" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.