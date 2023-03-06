Heath Recalls His Favorite WrestleMania Memory Involving Cody Rhodes And Rey Mysterio

Heath Slater, along with others, received his own "WrestleMania moment" courtesy of Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio. Heath joined "Wrestling Shoot Interviews" for a conversation and was asked about his favorite WrestleMania memory. One would typically think that a star's response would be a career-defining moment or reaction, but Heath had a humorous take on his time in the spotlight. His moment went down at WrestleMania XXVII and it was because Rhodes and Mysterio went ten minutes over the time allotted for their singles match. Next up was Heath and The Corre going up against Kofi Kingston, Santino Marella, Big Show, and Kane, but due to such time constraints, Heath got a certain directive when the bell sounded.

"I'm in the ring with Santino and they turned around and looked at me and said, 'Go home.' I said, 'Hold on, what?' They're like, 'Go home.' Santino had this whole spot, we all had this 15-minute match planned, you know? Next thing you know man, after four entrances, five entrances, 75 yards to the ring, that takes up seven minutes, you know? Next thing you know man, 'Go home, man.' I kicked Santino right in his damn gut. He's like, 'What the hell?' I said, 'Bro, do your comeback.'"

That comeback included avoiding a lariat, a hip toss, and tag to Big Show. All men involved quickly got their spots in but Heath took the definitive 1-2-3 after Marella hit his Cobra Death Strike and Show slugged him with a WMD.