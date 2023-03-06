Road Dogg Spells Out Vince McMahon's Issues With The Ascension On The Main Roster

Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension were a dominating force in "WWE NXT" — holding the "NXT" Tag Team Championships for 364 days, which remains the longest singular tag team title reign in the brand's history. Following their "NXT" run, many assumed they would find great success on the main roster; however, that would not be anywhere close to reality. Not long after their debut, the duo lost countless matches and never won tag team gold in WWE again.

Many have attempted to pinpoint why The Ascension did not work on the main roster, with WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James sharing his thoughts on why he believes they did not succeed. "The booking was different," James said on "Oh...You Didn't Know." "When they got up to the main roster, they weren't booked that way and they weren't booked that way because Vince had in his mind that they were the Road Warriors, and that they had to look more like them or either be copies of them." James also noted that some performers were bigger than them, which may have prompted McMahon not to book them as dominators.

Following The Ascension's release from WWE, the duo has seemingly gone their separate ways, with Konnor wrestling under the name Big Kon in Impact Wrestling as part of the faction known as The Design. Viktor has not found the same success since leaving WWE, with his most recent match coming over a year ago.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Oh...You Didn't Know?" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.