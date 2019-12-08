WWE announced The Ascension's Viktor and Konnor have been released, the latest in a string of exits taking place this afternoon. As noted, Luke Harper and Sin Cara were also let go from the company.

WWE has been adding names to its statement as the news become official:

"WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension. WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors."

Konnor first began in WWE's development at Deep South Wrestling in 2005 and continued into Florida Championship Wrestling, leaving in 2007. He then returned to WWE in 2010. Viktor began his time with WWE's developmental, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2011.

The Ascension had been used on WWE TV in early 2019, but then disappeared after April.