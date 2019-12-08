Coming off the heels of Sin Cara's exit from WWE, Luke Harper has also been released from WWE.

WWE combined the news of both WWE Superstars in their statement, "WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper) and Sin Cara. WWE wishes them all the best in their future endeavors."

Harper had initially requested his release back in April, writing the following on social media.

"As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE. The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers. This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud. Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone."

Due to wrist surgery, it was reported WWE was extending Harper's contract out to early 2020, obviously they decided against having him wait it out. In September and October, Harper was brought back to WWE TV, but had since disappeared again.

As noted, Harper filed on November 26 to trademark his indie ring name, Brodie Lee.