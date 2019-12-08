WWE RAW Superstar Sin Cara (real name, Jorge Arias, who also went under the ring name Hunico before performing as Sin Cara) announced earlier today on social media that WWE has granted his release that he requested last month.

"As of today I have been granted my release from WWE," Sin Cara wrote. "Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure."

Sin Cara reportedly had about three years left on his contract, but last month word was WWE was thinking about granting his request.

Cara recently returned from reconstructive knee surgery and was booked back into a feud with masked newcomer Carolina (who's already back in NXT) against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

It was also reported that Cara is close with Alberto El Patron and could be interested in working with the Combate Americas MMA promotion. WWE is considering giving releases to some talent who won't be headed to AEW, or—in WWE's view—wouldn't help the promotion, if they did.

WWE has also given a statement on Sin Cara's departure on their website.

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Sin Cara. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors."