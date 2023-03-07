Paul Heyman Calls Sami Zayn Possibly 'The Most Endearing Character' In WWE History

The ongoing storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline continues to be heralded as one of the best stories WWE has to offer, especially considering its humble and unlikely beginnings. What started as brief, inconsequential interactions became a potential WWE WrestleMania main event in the eyes of many fans.

Paul Heyman, a vital part of the story between Zayn and Roman Reigns, was initially skeptical of the Montreal native's involvement with The Bloodline, but "The Wise Man" has been happy to heap praise on Zayn as the story begins to reach its apparent conclusion. Heyman spoke about the immense value that Zayn has brought to WWE programming over the past 11 months on a recent episode of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina."

"To his enormous credit, Sami Zayn seized the moment," Heyman explained, "We'd give him crumbs of a segment and he would turn it into a moment that he had to connect with the audience with what I think has ended up becoming the most endearing character that we have presented in decades -–if not ever."

When diving into the specifics of why Zayn's character has gotten over so well, Paul complimented his mic work but ultimately thinks it's more subtle than that. "Roman Reigns will turn to him and lean into him on something and Sami gets that hush-puppy face... and everybody feels for him," Heyman said. "He just endears himself to the audience, they just absolutely fall in love with him."

Heyman added that he thinks the story of Sami Zayn was always one about acceptance, which is a universal struggle. "Everyone can relate to the pursuit of acceptance and that was the tale of Sami Zayn. He just did it so well and with so much authenticity... People just felt for him," Heyman concluded.