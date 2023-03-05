John Cena Returns To TMNT Franchise As Character Previously Portrayed By Sheamus

John Cena is no stranger to comic book characters. After a long stint in the squared circle as "Super Cena," the 16-time World Champion has played a number of roles in franchises such as "Marvel Avengers Academy," "Bumblebee," and "Peacemaker." But for his latest project, it looks like he'll be facing off against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as an iconic rogue.

According to the official TMNT Twitter the "Doctor of Thuganomics" will lend his voice to Rocksteady opposite Seth Rogen as his partner in crime, Bebop, in the upcoming animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." The duo will be joined by a star-studded voice cast that includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

However, this isn't the first time that the Heroes in a Half Shell have had to contend with a former WWE Champion as the raging rhino. Previously, before his days with the Brawling Brutes or the Banger Bros, Sheamus portrayed the character in the 2016 live-action movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows." This also isn't the first time that Cena has played a foe of the pizza-loving turtles. In Nickelodeon's animated series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," he voiced villain Baron Draxum and teased that he can only play heels outside of WWE.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 4, 2023, but the first teaser is set to drop on Monday, just in time for John Cena's return to "WWE Raw."