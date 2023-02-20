John Cena Announced To Show Up At Upcoming WWE Raw In Boston

WWE has revealed in an email blast that John Cena is scheduled to be in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, for the March 6 episode of "WWE Raw." The wrestler-turned-actor has recently been busy filming scenes for the "Ricky Stanicky" comedy movie in Melbourne, Australia, which is also set to star Jim Carrey and Zac Efron. Notably, his next WWE appearance will coincide with the promotion's build toward WrestleMania 39, taking place in Los Angeles, California, on April 1 and 2. It has been speculated that Cena is "locked in" for a match against the reigning WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory, at the big two-night event.

Cena last appeared for the organization on the December 30, 2022, edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he successfully teamed up with Kevin Owens against current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The WWE 2K23 video game cover star's most recent WrestleMania appearance came in 2020 when he participated in the first-ever Firefly Fun House cinematic match against Bray Wyatt. Cena's last in-ring match on WWE's biggest stage in 2018 saw him lose to The Undertaker in an impromptu encounter.

Regarding a potential future clash with Theory, the 2022 men's Money in the Bank briefcase winner recently mentioned Cena in the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference. After successfully defending the WWE United States Championship inside the Chamber, the 25-year-old questioned why everyone talks about Cena as a possible opponent when they should be talking about him and his success. Theory is set to defend the U.S. title against Edge – one of Cena's greatest rivals – tonight on "Raw" in Ottawa.