Austin Theory Mentions John Cena After Defending His US Title At WWE Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory won the men's Elimination Chamber at this year's premium live event of the same name, and he's now looking to set up his path to WWE WrestleMania. As the big event draws nearer, it's been reported that Theory will face John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Last year, Theory displayed enormous excitement about the thought of wrestling his childhood hero, but now it appears he wants to keep the focus on himself heading into WrestleMania 39.

Speaking at the WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show Press Conference, Theory was asked about which WWE Superstar he'd like to defend his United States Championship against at the Hollywood spectacle — perhaps, Cena?

"Why does everybody talk about John Cena?" Theory asked in response. "Why? Why don't they talk about me? Because now they're going to talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that chamber." Through his persistence, and a little help from Logan Paul, Theory prevailed over five of WWE's top competitors to retain his United States Championship, but it didn't take long for his next opponent to come forth.

Shortly after Theory issued an open challenge for his title, WWE Hall of Famer Edge accepted it. Now, the two will meet tomorrow on "WWE Raw" as Edge hopes to halt Theory's momentum and see if he matches up to the "work ethic" of Cena. While Edge and Theory square up in Ottawa this Monday, Cena is currently filming "Ricky Stanicky" in Melbourne, Australia, which will take up most of his time throughout the months of February and March.