Austin Theory Wins The 2023 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The winner of the 2023 men's Elimination Chamber match is Austin Theory, who retained his WWE United States Championship with the win. Theory had some help to win the match though, due to Logan Paul coming out and attacking Seth Rollins. The feud between Paul and Rollins began when Paul eliminated Rollins at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Rollins has since been trash-talking Paul and went as far as saying he needs to get his "teeth kicked in" on last Monday's episode of "Raw."

The men's Elimination Chamber match began with Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano. The first person to be eliminated was Bronson Reed and it took four other wrestlers to eliminate him. Montez Ford put on a valiant performance, including an eye-catching splash from the top of the structure, but had to later be escorted to the back by medical personnel and referees.

Theory has been the WWE US Champion since November 2022 when he defeated both Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. This is his second title reign, with his first reign lasting from April 2022 to July 2, 2022.

Earlier tonight, Asuka won the women's Elimination Chamber match after Carmella tapped out to the Asuka Lock, in a match that also included Natalya, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Asuka now will now go to WrestleMania 39 to face WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title.

The 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is taking place at the Bell Centre, in Montreal, Canada, and ongoing results are available here.