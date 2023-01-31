John Cena Will Reportedly Be Busy During Road To WWE WrestleMania 39

The road to WrestleMania for John Cena will have to involve a huge detour, if the 16-time world champion makes it there at all. "Variety" reports that Cena will be one of the leads in the upcoming Peter Farrelly film "Ricky Stanicky," and filming will take place in Melbourne, Australia. That's relevant to WrestleMania because the shoot is scheduled to cover the months of February and March.

With WrestleMania 39 hitting Hollywood during the first weekend of April, Cena will have a tight timeframe to make any sort of story or build to a match work. Initial speculation heavily leaned toward Cena and Logan Paul having a bout that weekend, but if the Royal Rumble was an indication of things to come, Paul could be battling Seth Rollins after the former sneakily eliminated "The Visionary" from the men's Royal Rumble match. Still, even Paul has a potential roadblock for WrestleMania. With the event being in "Tinsel Town" this year, fans were expecting Cena and The Rock to likely be prominent figures on this year's card, but as things stand, it could be probable that they have little to zero involvement in WWE's signature spectacular.

Cena will be flexing his comedic muscles for Farrelly, who is well-known for comedies like "There's Something About Mary" and "Dumb & Dumber." "Ricky Stanicky" will be cut from the same cloth, with Cena starring alongside Zac Efron, who ironically enough will be portraying Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming "Iron Claw." Cena's titular "Ricky Stanicky" is an imaginary character formulated by Efron and his friends in order to shoulder blame for their various transgressions, but when their wives get suspicious, they recruit an actor to bring the persona to life.