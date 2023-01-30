Major Announcement Could Distract Logan Paul On Road To WWE WrestleMania

This past Saturday at the Royal Rumble, Logan Paul shocked the world by making his WWE return despite reports of a significant injury he suffered during his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Despite having one of the show-stealing performances Saturday, Paul's return to WWE could be hitting a major roadblock given what the American media personality posted on his social media today.

Captioned with the words "major announcement tomorrow," Paul tagged UFC President Dana White in a tweet with a video montage teasing his interest in a UFC fight. The clip showed different footage of Paul talking about one day stepping into an octagon, something both Logan and his brother Jake have been very vocal about, with Jake Paul signing a lucrative deal with the Pro Fight League to pursue that dream in Mixed Martial Arts.

The news of Paul entertaining a fight in the UFC could add a major monkey wrench in WWE's plans with Paul, as it seemed the company was heading down the path of a Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 39 in April. The UFC usually books fights a few months in advance, making it very difficult to envision the likelihood of the 27-year-old doing MMA and wrestling in such a short period. Paul shockingly eliminated Rollins in the Rumble match, leading many to believe one of the marque matches at SoFi Stadium would be between the two.

Paul's major announcement will be announced tomorrow via his social media account, as the clip closed with Paul telling White "I want Paddy Pimblett," suggesting he'd like to face the UFC lightweight. Pimblett's name is also recognizable to wrestling fans, as he's the UFC star who was in a verbal battle with AEW World Champion MJF, with the AEW star even attending his fight at UFC 282.