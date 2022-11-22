MJF Calls UFC Star A 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor'

Is there a match brewing between the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett?

Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter this afternoon to post an exchange between himself and the Liverpudlian mixed martial artist. The screenshots show MJF and Pimblett going back and forth in the comments of an Instagram post, both challenging each other to a fight when AEW arrives in the United Kingdom next year.

"If [you] wanna have a real fight let's sort it out with @ufc if not pipe down!" Pimblett wrote. "Oh tell [your] boss to sign me up when yous come to Fulham's ground I be ready son."

"Hey bud," MJF responded. "[AEW] has a show coming up in your neck of the woods. If you're man enough I'll gladly show you how real I am."

After calling MJF a "spaceman" for calling for a fight between the two just after Pimblett did himself, the UFC fighter told Friedman to talk to his boss, Tony Khan, and they'd work something out with UFC's Dana White. Pimblett then publicly doubted that MJF would be able to pass a USADA drug test, implying the AEW champion uses steroids to keep up his physique.

"Unlike you I'm 100% natural and 100% original," MJF replied. "[Your] dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from Stranger Things looking ass wouldn't last two seconds in my world." Friedman finished off by telling Pimblett that he would see him in London.

AEW recently announced that they would be making their United Kingdom debut in 2023 with a show in London, though no official dates have been announced yet. As for Pimblett, he is currently scheduled to take on Jared Gordon at UFC 282 next month.