AEW Teases Announcement Of First UK Event

All Elite Wrestling is looking to head across the pond in 2023.

On the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," the company's intentions to host two live events in the U.K. next year were announced with more details on when and where to come. Also during the broadcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone teased an announcement of upcoming events to be held in a few "major markets" on the West Coast in 2023. More specifics will be provided on next week's show.

AEW owner Tony Khan promised something "newsworthy" ahead of "Dynamite" while sharing statistics emphasizing the company's increase in U.K. viewership in recent months, including a record-breaking show in late October.

Khan, whose father Shahid Khan owns Fulham F.C., has been discussing his intention to take AEW to the U.K. in 2023 for a while. In July, Khan said he planned to host AEW events in both Canada and the U.K., adding that a UK tour would likely happen in the summer of 2023 and the company has plans to "make it really special." AEW has already made its debut in Canada, so only one other item on the to-do list to cross off.

In late September, reports that AEW was looking to host a summer 2023 event at Craven Cottage, a West London stadium home to the Fulham Football Club since 1896, started making the rounds. And on top of all that, Vickie Guerrero confirmed that "there is talk of us going to London."

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have long held up the company from making international stops throughout most of its existence, as "Dynamite" debuted just five months prior to travel shutdowns that only recently were lifted.

AEW currently airs its weekly "Dynamite" and "Rampage" shows on ITV in the U.K.