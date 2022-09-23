The Latest On When And Where Tony Khan Could Hold AEW's Debut UK Show

United Kingdom fans who are eager to see their favorite AEW wrestlers in person may have to wait until next year before Tony Khan brings his show across the Atlantic.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it looks as though the earliest an AEW event will be staged in the U.K. is the summer of 2023 at Craven Cottage, a stadium in West London that has been home to the Fulham Football Club since 1896. Tony Khan's father and fellow AEW investor Shahid Khan has owned Fulham since 2013, likely explaining the location, though there's currently no explanation for the 2023 delay. AEW has yet to host an event outside of the United States, though Tony Khan has said he planned to host AEW's "Fyter Fest" in London during the summer of 2020, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel that event.

Vicki Guerrero hinted in a recent interview that AEW has plans to make its U.K. debut in the near future.

"There is talk of us going to London," she said. "We're going to be in Canada pretty soon, so we'll be in Toronto. So I think with the world opening up and Tony Khan working on some overseas dates, can't wait to get back to London."

Earlier this month, WWE returned to the U.K. with its "Clash at the Castle" in Cardiff, Wales, which marked the organization's first major U.K. stadium event in 30 years and its first U.K.-based pay-per-view since WWE Insurrextion [sic] in 2003.