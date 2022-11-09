Tony Khan Hypes Tonight's 'Newsworthy' AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is making a big promise ahead of AEW's Wednesday night episode of "Dynamite" on TBS.

"I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT," the wrestling promoter tweeted out Wednesday morning.

Khan also hyped up the company's recent increase in viewership throughout the UK and said that AEW's October 28 episode was its "most-watched ever" there.

Wednesday's episode will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, and is set to be headlined by a face-to-face confrontation between budding rivals Britt Baker and Saraya. Saraya, f.k.a. Paige in the WWE, has butted heads with Baker since making her AEW debut at the company's Grand Slam event in late September.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is also scheduled to appear and deliver a promo, as is his Full Gear opponent MJF. While we are unsure what could be "newsworthy" about tonight's episode, MJF has certainly made news this week by joining the cast of the hotly anticipated "The Iron Claw" film.

Elsewhere on the show, AEW will also kick off its World Championship Eliminator Tournament with a first-round matchup between Eddie Kingston and Ethan Page, there will be a two-out-of-three falls match between Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara, and an eight-man tag team match between The Acclaimed/FTR vs. The Gunn Club/Swerve In Our Glory. Earlier in the week, AEW began promoting Wednesday night's episode as the official kickoff for "The Road to Full Gear."

There are a number of possibilities for AEW to make headlines with Wednesday's episode, including the potential announcement for Saraya's first match in nearly five years, as well as the teased return of The Young Bucks and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.