MJF Makes His Presence Known At UFC 282

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman and UFC's Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have had some heated interactions on social media lately, resulting in them teasing a future fight. Both men's trash-talking skills have been put to good use as well, with MJF calling the MMA fighter a "dollar store Connor McGregor" and Pimblett accusing the wrestler of taking steroids. However, it appears that MJF is willing to put his money where his mouth is regarding a physical altercation.

After teasing a confrontation with Pimblett, MJF went looking for the 27-year-old Lightweight at UFC 282. MJF was in attendance at the event and made his presence known, taunting Pimblett on social media ahead of his main event clash with Jared Gordon.

Where you at Paddy? pic.twitter.com/E6M4EhtQmp — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 11, 2022

In true heel fashion, MJF didn't waste an opportunity to stir things up whenever the camera was on him. A video shared by the UFC Europe Twitter account saw him claim that he was looking forward to watching Pimblett "get knocked the f*** out." Unfortunately for MJF, the outcome of the fight wasn't the one he wanted. Pimblett defeated Jared Gordon in the third round to pick up his fourth consecutive UFC victory. However, MJF wasn't happy with the result and made his views known in a follow-up tweet. "Paddy lost that fight and you know it," he wrote. In the same thread, he claimed that the UFC star "ran away from me like a punk b****."

Pimblett hasn't responded to MJF's taunts as of this writing, but he hasn't shied away from addressing him in the past and it's probably only a matter of time until he breaks his silence.