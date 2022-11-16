Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious

Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.

"Things have changed now, truthfully," Paul said. "This is a sh*tty injury. It's very bad. It could have been worse, that's the good news, and all will be revealed soon. But this affects my future with WWE, my boxing future, which I already had to cancel a fight for; like, it sucks." Paul said he was scheduled to have a boxing match on January 14 against an opponent that he did not reveal. He noted that he's suffered "one big injury" per year throughout his career, which typically includes surgery and rehab.

Paul is hopeful that he'll be back in time for WrestleMania 39 in April, as he has aspirations of taking on 16-time world champion John Cena. Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The internet sensation signed a multi-year WWE contract over the summer before defeating Miz in his first singles match at WWE SummerSlam.

Before suffering the knee injury at Crown Jewel, it was not known when Paul would compete in his next WWE match, and a timetable has not been given for his return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.