Elon Musk Reacts To Logan Paul - Ricochet Spot At WWE Royal Rumble

Saturday night's Royal Rumble event caught the attention of several people even Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in the past Triple H joked about wanting to have a match with him on Mars.

Musk had reacted to the spot between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The spot was when Paul and Ricochet both nodded at each other and then leaped onto the top rope and collided with each other in the middle of the ring. Musk tweeted about the spot after a fan joked that it was a Logan Paul vs. controversial influencer Andrew Tate moment. Musk tweeted, "It's only a matter of time."

The billionaire wasn't the only one to react to the moment, "WWE NXT" Superstar Carmelo Hayes tweeted, "Hoping to get some sort of royalties for this."

Paul made his WWE return after suffering a knee injury at WWE Crown Jewel back in November 2022. Paul was the number 29 entrant in the Royal Rumble and he even eliminated Seth "Freakin" Rollins, before he was eventually eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Ricochet was number 28 and he was eliminated by Austin Theory. It was Rhodes who won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble after returning from his pectoral tendon injury.

As reported earlier, the YouTube star spoke about being in his first Royal Rumble and about the mixed fan reaction he received. Paul was one of the few surprise entrants in this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match, the other two were WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Edge.