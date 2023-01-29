Logan Paul Comments On First Royal Rumble Experience

Logan Paul returned to action at Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, entering the ring at number 29 during the titular 30-man Battle Royale match. The YouTube star had a memorable aerial showdown with Ricochet and eliminated Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Despite not being victorious, however, he enjoyed the experience.

During an interview with WWE on Twitter, Paul shared his excitement about returning to the ring after suffering a serious injury at WWE Crown Jewel. However, his setbacks appear to be fully behind him, and he's happy to be back in the WWE fold.

"I'm obviously an outsider. All of this is insane. All of this is insane, this is insane," Paul said. "This environment is like no other in the world. I swear to God, these fans are the best in the world. I'm working with some of the most talented people in the world. Although I didn't win, I am excited. I got back today, I was able to get the rust off from being injured, and I'm just grateful that I was able to participate a little bit."

Paul also commented on the mixed reaction he received from the crowd. While he acknowledged that he's a "polarizing" performer, he said that he only cares about inspiring the Universe to make noise. It remains to be seen what's next for Paul in WWE. He previously pitched a huge WrestleMania 39 match idea, but his interaction with Rollins at the Royal Rumble teased a showdown between the pair in the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an h/t to Wrestling Inc.