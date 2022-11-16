Logan Paul Has Pitched Triple H Huge WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Logan Paul may not have been able to pry the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns at the recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but the social media influencer is looking forward to returning to the ring and has set his sights on facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

On his "Impaulsive" YouTube show, Paul said "that's my dream" when asked if he wanted to take on every wrestling legend. And while he is not a professional athlete, Paul pointed to his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his bout against Reigns as evidence that he can bring in large audiences eager to see him in competition.

"I've proven the model twice," he said. "I've proven the model of headstrong, capable Internet kid versus a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd, that worked — generated $60-75 million. Reigns [at] Crown Jewel became the No. 1 most-viewed international pay-per-view event that WWE has ever had." Paul added that audiences will come out to see him when he is "paired with a legend."

Paul's performance at Crown Jewel caught the attention of Cena, who posted a photo of Paul on his Instagram account. Cena subsequently told an interviewer that he was looking for a WrestleMania opponent.

"I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet," Paul said. "And I texted Triple H right away. I said, 'Do you want to break the Internet again?' That's a dream match-up, dude, at WrestleMania in L.A. next year on my birthday."

Paul then called out to Triple H to "throw me a bone, give me a birthday present and let me take out John Cena."

Cena has not formally committed to WrestleMania, nor has he been in the ring since WWE's SummerSlam event in 2021, where he was defeated by Reigns.