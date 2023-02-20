WWE Raw Preview (2/20): Elimination Chamber Fallout, Austin Theory Defends WWE United States Championship Against Edge

After surviving Saturday night's WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber match, Austin Theory will put the gold on the line again tonight against WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The reigning champion was feeling confident following his triumph inside the steel structure and issued an open challenge during his portion of the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference. Given this evening's broadcast of "WWE Raw" is taking place in Ottawa, the Canadian-born "Rated R Superstar" answered the call in a bid to win his first title since holding the World Heavyweight Championship prior to his initial retirement in 2011. Edge heads into the clash with Theory after successfully teaming with his wife, Beth Phoenix, against The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley two nights ago.

Elsewhere, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali are slated to settle their differences in a one-on-one collision. Ali has become frustrated with his role in WWE and decided to target "The Showoff" because he believes the former world champion is constantly handed opportunities. Last week during a "Raw" digital exclusive, Ziggler told Ali to quit the excuses and concentrate on showcasing his talents in the ring. That advice seemed to fall on deaf ears, so Ziggler accepted the former Retribution leader's challenge to a match so he could "beat it" into him.

With the final premium live event before WrestleMania 39 now concluded, the card for the two-night extravaganza in Los Angeles will begin to take shape. We may find out tonight whether Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will collide again in April after Saturday's trilogy bout ended via disqualification. Meanwhile, the rumored Seth "Freakin" Rollins-Logan Paul clash at SoFi Stadium could officially be penciled in after the YouTuber attacked "The Visionary" during the U.S. title Elimination Chamber match.