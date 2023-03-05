Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Rekindles Relationship With Ex-Wife

In 1997, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Cheryl Hagood officially divorced after 13 years of marriage, but now, after more than two decades apart, the couple is back together.

In a recent post on Facebook, Hagood confirmed that the two have reunited and resumed their relationship. "Love was about joy, love was about pain. Love was about giving in and then knowing when to walk away Jake's toughest fight were addictions. Addiction comes to destroy marriage & family relationship," she wrote. "So, after 24 years of Jake & I being apart, he has rekindled our relationship and in the last two years he has been showing me love without the demons. Making peace with past hurt and pain. Learning to forgive and trust again. Addiction doesn't have to win. With this said, I pray for marriages & families that are being affected by addiction."

As Hagood alluded to, Roberts has battled a long history of drug and alcohol addiction, but with the help of friends like Diamond Dallas Page, the WWE Hall of Famer took back control of his health and life. In a recent interview with The Ringer, DDP said Roberts appeared to "be living his best life" alongside Hagood again.

Before their initial separation, Hagood appeared on WWE programming several times throughout Roberts' feud with "Ravishing" Rick Rude in 1988. During an episode of "WWF Superstars of Wrestling" that April, Rude selected Hagood for his signature post-match kiss segment. Hagood, however, asserted that she was Roberts' real-life wife, and after receiving a series of verbal jabs from Rude, she slapped him. Roberts then rushed out to make the save, officially igniting their rivalry.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).