Ruby Soho Turns Heel, Aligns With Saraya And Toni Storm At AEW Revolution

Ruby Soho has picked a side.

After weeks of turmoil surrounding the AEW Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter successfully defended her belt at tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The 27-year-old retained her title against Saraya and Ruby Soho, winning via roll-up on the latter and continuing her reign. Following the match, Saraya's ally, Toni Storm, entered the ring to lay a beating on the victorious champion, leading to a reaction from the other challenger in Soho. Despite initially fending off both Storm and Saraya and seemingly siding with Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, Soho would then pull a swerve, dropping the current and former AEW Women's Champions just as Hayter rose her hand in victory.

Soho's heel turn left no room for ambiguity, as she officially demonstrated her allegiance to Saraya and Storm by spray-painting Hayter and Baker with green paint in the fashion of her new stablemates. In the weeks leading up to the match, Soho had been hesitant to declare an allegiance between the two sides, choosing to stay neutral in pursuit of her first championship gold in AEW despite admitting that she was in the same category as both Saraya and Storm — not being an original member of AEW and having debuted for the company following her WWE release. Now, her loyalties are finally clear.

Despite the less-than-desirable aftermath, this was Hayter's second successful title defense since winning the belt at AEW Full Gear in November — her previous one came against Hikaru Shida in December in San Antonio. It was also Soho's second time coming up short for the AEW women's title, as she lost her first shot at the belt back in September against then-champion Baker. As for Saraya, this was her first opportunity at the championship, and just her fifth AEW match overall.