Ruby Soho Speaks On Being Caught In The Middle Of Warring Women's Groups In AEW

It's an all-out war in AEW's women's division right now with homegrown stars, like AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., battling the aggression and spray paint of those seen as outsiders — Saraya and Toni Storm. Ruby Soho finds herself caught in the middle of it, with each side seeking to recruit her their way.

She admitted to "Wrestle Joy" that she's not sure how she got into that position, but she does find herself in the same category as the latter pair; she was not an original AEW member and debuted in the company after being released by WWE. Yet she hasn't chosen to side with them at this point, confessing that it's been a "very interesting and overwhelming situation" she finds herself in.

"I have monumental respect for both groups having known Toni and Saraya for a number of years prior to coming here, and then being able to work alongside the homegrown women who helped build this company before I ever even got here," she said. "At the end of the day, I have to look out for me, and I have to do what is best for myself."

Right now, after an up and down year, Soho is focused on becoming the AEW Women's World Champion, which she'll have the chance to do at this Sunday's Revolution in a Triple Threat Match against Saraya and Hayter with the title on the line. But with women from both sides of the fight in this match, could this be the night Soho makes a decision and joins a group?

"It doesn't really matter whose side I stand on. At the end of the day, that's my only goal," Soho said of winning the title. "So, I don't necessarily want to pick a side. I want to pick my side to be perfectly honest."

