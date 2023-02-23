Jamie Hayter Gets Both Ruby Soho And Saraya In AEW Women's Title Match At Revolution

It's official. AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter will be putting her title on the line against Ruby Soho and Saraya at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Following Saraya's win over Skye Blue on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD ran down to the ring to prevent Saraya and her ally Toni Storm from spray painting their signature "L" on Blue. As the pair retreated up the entrance ramp, Ruby Soho appeared on the stage and expressed her intentions of challenging for Hayter's gold.

Hayter and Baker talked to Tony Schiavone later on in the show, and Hayter rattled off the reasons why she wants to face both Soho and Saraya in the ring. She explained that she's been going back and forth as to who is more deserving of a title match at Revolution, but ultimately decided to give them both the opportunity because she feels confident that she will be able to hold on to her title.

Hayter and Baker have been at odds with Saraya and Storm for the past few months. Soho was dragged into the middle of their issues but made it clear that she doesn't want to get involved.

Several other matches have been announced for Revolution in addition to the three-way women's title match, including a 60 Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship between titleholder MJF and Bryan Danielson, a TNT title match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow, and a Texas Deathmatch between "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley. The Gunns will also be defending the tag team titles in a four-way match while Chris Jericho will face Ricky Starks with the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside.