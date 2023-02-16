Samoa Joe Title Defense Announced For AEW Revolution

Samoa Joe's next TNT Championship defense has been confirmed for the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV with his opponent being none other than Wardlow. Joe's former tag team partner made his return to AEW television on the February 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite," confronting Joe after he regained the title by defeating Darby Allin, and he is now gearing up to try and become a two-time TNT Champion himself on Sunday, March 5.

The two heavy hitters have been entangled in a rivalry for several months now which started when they began teaming together back in September. While they initially worked well as friends, the former WWE Superstar would turn on Wardlow after he claimed he wanted to win every title in the company. With Joe seeing that as a threat to his ROH World Television Championship, he opted to attack him first as he would go on to take the TNT Championship from Wardlow at AEW's last PPV, Full Gear, in a triple threat match that also featured Powerhouse Hobbs.

Joe then went on to defeat Wardlow in singles action at the "Dynamite" New Year's Smash event, making him pass out in the Coquina Clutch as he then cut his signature ponytail off. This week in a sitdown interview Wardlow revealed how meaningful that hairstyle was to him, as he grew his hair and beard out in honor of his father who passed away due to cancer as that was the style he had. Wardlow claimed that Joe was aware of the significance, and now promised revenge, which he gets the chance to get at Revolution.

AEW announced several matches for the upcoming PPV, with this major singles bout being one of them. It will mark Joe's first title defense since reclaiming the gold from Allin, while Wardlow has not had a televised bout since being beaten by Joe, although he did pick up two victories during the recent Jericho Cruise.