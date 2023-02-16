Big Stipulation For Moxley-Hangman Rematch At AEW Revolution

The next — and possibly final — iteration in the "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley saga is set to happen at AEW Revolution. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley challenged Page to a Texas Death match following a heated promo segment.

Page defeated Kip Sabian as Moxley and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta came to confront "Hangman." Moxley told Page that he's earned his respect but that Page should let the fact that he defeated him go. Page responded by suggesting that they have one more match. Moxley, hoping that Page would ask for this, mentioned that Page had no friends to stop him from choosing to have the match, which led to the entrance of Page's long-time associates, The Dark Order.

Evil Uno defiantly approached Moxley, sticking up for his friend, much to Page's chagrin. Finally, Moxley challenged Page to the treacherous match for the Revolution pay-per-view.

The two AEW stars have started a vicious feud since Moxley concussed Page during their AEW World Championship match in October. Moxley then carried the championship through AEW Full Gear 2022, where he lost to MJF. Once Page was cleared to return in January he defeated Moxley in a brutal match that left Moxley to be checked on by the AEW doctor, similar to their first match.

Moxley and Page competed in their third match the next month which the former won via a rollup. AEW Revolution is set to occur in San Francisco, California, on March 5th.