John Hennigan Details Double Date With Cesar Duran That Led To A Sailboat Accident

In "Lucha Underground," Dario Cueto was the blood-thirsty proprietor of a revered temple that guarded dark secrets and hosted some of the most brutal and exciting matches in professional wrestling history. Now Cesar Duran in Major League Wrestling, the enigmatic matchmaker with a lust for violence leads the Azteca Underground faction and demands excellence from his luchadors. But apparently there is a whole other side to "El Jefe" that not many people get to see, and John Hennigan has the inside scoop.

Instead of discussing Duran on "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Hennigan discussed the man behind the onscreen persona, Luis Fernandez-Gil. Before talking about the dedication and authenticity the actor brings to his role on MLW programming, the MLW National Openweight Champion recounted the time he and his wife, Taya Valkyrie, went on a double date with Fernandez-Gil. According to Hennigan, they were invited to go sailing, but the actor hadn't been out on his boat for some time.

"Somehow he hits three boats on the way out of Marina Del Rey," Hennigan said. "Then the channel to get out to the open water is 100 yards [wide, but] we get pinned up against the rocks. Now, Taya is yelling at all these fishermen in Spanish and they're trying to push us off with their fishing poles. Luis is trying to like calm his date down... The Coast Guard shows up. I jumped off the boat and was trying to push it off the rocks with my feet to save the hull from getting punctured. They towed us off and we went out sailing, [but] the girl he brought stayed below deck and cried."

In the end, the three "had some shots and kind of had a really nice day," but it might be unlikely that Duran's date will call him back.