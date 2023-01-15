Cesar Duran Wins Booker Of The Year & Takes Jabs At Other Promoters

When Lucha Underground closed the doors to their temple in 2018, the luchadors of the acclaimed El Rey Network series went their separate ways to find success all over the wrestling world. But the sacred battlegrounds have been resurrected in Major League Wrestling, complete with "El Jefe" in charge once again.

MLW has been a hotbed for Lucha libre as of late thanks to the addition of Cesar Duran and his Azteca Underground faction. Once known as Dario Cueto, he was brought into the promotion in 2021 as their matchmaker for "MLW Fusion." And on the latest episode of the Pro Wrestling TV/YouTube series, he named Booker of the Year. After being presented the award by Hugo Savinovich, Duran proclaimed that he's actually the booker of the decade, century, and history of the sport. Then, he went on to take shots at AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Vince McMahon.

"I did it all on my own," said Duran. "I didn't need a bunch of bots or a trust fund or a daddy to take care of my business. And then I didn't need my daddy to die for me to become what I am. I became what I am because I have brains. And because I love violence. And I have an instinct to know where the best luchadors in the world are."

To cap off his "acceptance" speech, he renounced the award and stated, "I'm not a booker. I'm a promoter." He then introduced his latest signee, Taya Valkyrie, who also has a history in Boyle Heights alongside Duran. With her new allegiances revealed, the Women's World Featherweight Champion must now defend her title against Trish Adora next week. Since he only signs champions, time will tell how far he'll go to insure that Taya remains one.