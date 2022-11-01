Cesar Duran Will Reportedly Get New MLW Role And More Backstage News

Much like the NFL immediately before the trade deadline, Major League Wrestling seemingly never stops moving. And that's especially true following their Fightland tapings this past weekend in Philadelphia, with a whole lot of news trickling out from the event.

Fightful Select had most of it, starting with MLW's relationship with Dragon Gate. Fightland featured Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker defending the MLW Middleweight Championship, and it appears MLW fans will see more of him and other Dragon Gate stars, with sources telling Fightful there will be more crossover between the two sides on the horizon. That's not the only deal MLW has in the works, either, with Fightful revealing the promotion has a sponsorship agreement with betting site BetOnline; the deal is expected to be announced publicly soon.

Fightful further noted that there were several notable names backstage this past weekend, including wrestling legend Headshrinker Samu, the uncle of MLW star Jacob Fatu, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Fightful also reported that MLW authority figure Cesar Duran is expected to take on a new onscreen role for the promotion coming up, though it didn't say whether it would start at these tapings. Duran is best known for portraying Dario Cueto on "Lucha Underground."

Finally, Fightful revealed that MLW is very high on brothers Mark and Thomas Billington, the nephews of wrestling legend The Dynamite Kid. The duo debuted at Fightland, with Thomas being compared to his uncle while Mark drew comparisons to AEW star Bryan Danielson. The duo are expected to be used more going forward, joining the Von Erichs, Fatu, and Brian Pillman Jr. as second generation stars working for MLW.