MLW Announces Taya Valkyrie's Opponent For Fightland

Taya Valkyrie has a lot of championships right now, with the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles, the AAA Reina de Reinas title, and the MLW Featherweight title serving as arguably her most prized pieces of gold. And while fans knew that Taya was set to defend the MLW Featherweight Championship at MLW's upcoming Fightland tapings in Philadelphia, they didn't know who it would be against. Until now.

MLW has announced in a press release that Taya will put the title on the line against none other than the "Afro Punk" Trish Adora. Taya vs. Adora becomes the latest championship match to be added to the Fightland card, joining Shun Skywalker defending the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Lince Dorado and Alexander Hammerstone putting the MLW World Heavyweight title on the line against EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match.

This will not only be the second encounter Taya and Adora have had in 2022, but the second time they've fought for one of Taya's numerous championships. The duo first collided at Garden State Pro Wrestling's Welcome to Eden event back in July, with Taya putting her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on the line. The champion was ultimately successful, paving the way for her to once again defend the title successfully against Kamille at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City.

A former Army veteran and seven-year pro, Adora has developed a steady following over the last several years while holding the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling World Championship for over 980 days. She has most notably appeared in promotions such as GCW, Ring of Honor, and AEW, where she challenged Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship earlier this year.