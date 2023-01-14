John Morrison & Taya Valkyrie Address Speculation Tony Khan Could Buy WWE

While things have calmed down a little bit, it's safe to say that wrestling fans are still a bit on edge after the reported WWE sale to Saudi Arabia that later wasn't. WWE is still likely to be sold sometime this year, and Saudi Arabia appears to be interested, along with media conglomerates like Disney, Amazon, Comcast, and even maybe UFC owners Endeavor.

Some people have been wondering, however, if it's possible that AEW could become a potential buyer for WWE, given the vast amounts of money at Tony and Shahid Khan's disposal. While stopping by the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast, wrestling power couple Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison were asked about a potential purchase of WWE by AEW, with Taya likely summing up everyone's thoughts perfectly.

"That would be absolutely insane," Valkyrie said.

Morrison, who has worked two stints for WWE and a few dates last year for AEW under the name Johnny Elite, pondered if Khan would be able to pull off a double appearance on "AEW Rampage" and "WWE SmackDown," similar to the simulcast angle Vince and Shane McMahon pulled when WWE bought WCW in 2001.

"It would have to be 'Rampage' and 'SmackDown' at the same time, when he walked out on both shows, to pull the Vince McMahon," Morrison said.

While there's no indication AEW is a favorite to buy WWE, it was reported on Thursday that the promotion is interested, though they would likely need a third player to help pull off the sale.

