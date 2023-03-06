Tony Khan Reveals Initial Gate And Attendance Estimates For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution is in the books and it appears to have been another successful pay-per-view for the company. Most of the conversation coming out of the event will likely revolve around MJF pouring water on a young fan and the return of FTR amid the team's uncertain future in AEW. However, the initial gate and attendance estimates also deserve some recognition, and AEW President Tony Khan provided some details on the numbers.

Speaking at the post-show media scrum, Khan revealed that over 9000 people were at AEW Revolution, which emanated from the Chase Center in San Francisco. 8000 of those tickets were paid, resulting in a gate of over $800,000, which is a record for the city of San Francisco. However, the gate is slightly lower than the $1 million gate from AEW Double or Nothing 2022, but that show had over 14,000 people in attendance.

AEW Revolution may not have been a complete sell-out, however, as WrestleTix on Twitter noted that the current capacity for the Chase Center is 10,824. While this number suggests that almost 2000 seats were still available in the lead-up to the show, it's entirely possible that they weren't allocated for the event in the first place.

That said, Revolution appears to have been profitable across the board. At the time of the media scrum, Khan stated that the pay-per-view was estimated to have generated around 130,000 to 140,000 buys. This is within the range that the company has been averaging for all major events in recent times.