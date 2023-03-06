Brett DiBiase Wasn't Concerned With Opinions Of Others Prior To Guilty Plea For Fraud

Last week, Dale "Brett" Dibiase, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase, pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States in Mississippi's largest welfare embezzlement probe. He now faces a significant fine and up to five years in federal prison. Prior to his plea, the former WWE talent gave his verdict on whether people's opinions about him matter.

"I got a situation going on in my life right now, and if I literally worried about what people think of me currently, like today, and I don't mean this in an arrogant way, I wouldn't be able to get out of bed," Dibiase said on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast. "But I know my truth, and I know where I'm at."

In December 2020, Dibiase pleaded guilty to two other charges linked to the welfare embezzlement scheme. Last year, it was revealed that Dibiase, his father, his brother Ted Dibiase Jr., and 35 other individuals were being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) as they sought to recover millions of misused dollars linked to the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families).

Dibiase made his in-ring debut in 2008 for WWE's then-developmental brand Florida Championship Wrestling. He had a brief run on the company's main roster the following year by becoming involved with Randy Orton's Legacy faction; Dibiase interfered in the Orton-John Cena WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2009. The 34-year-old retired in 2011 due to ongoing injury problems.

