Tony Khan Reveals Number Of Subcribers ROH Streaming Service Has So Far

Ring of Honor's weekly television show returned exclusively on the Honor Club streaming platform last week. On the back of that relaunch, ROH owner Tony Khan revealed how many fans currently subscribe to the video service.

"Also for Ring of Honor, a real positive business week," Khan said in the AEW Revolution 2023 post-show media scrum. "I can tell you now, as of today, coming off the first television [show], which has been very positively reviewed and we've had really great feedback on the first show, we're at 12,000 streaming subscribers now for Honor Club."

Khan understands that the 12,000 figure is "as good as Honor Club has ever gotten" and is more than when the G1 Supercard – in conjunction with New Japan Pro-Wrestling – aired on the platform from Madison Square Garden in April 2019. The 40-year-old believes that ROH has "got the business there" with the engagement recently received from the first episode of the new weekly series. Khan also noted that due to the interest in ROH TV, All Elite Wrestling talent would have opportunities to feature on the show.

Khan revealed that he had purchased ROH in March 2022. He made the announcement on "AEW Dynamite" after disclosing he had been a fan of the company for a long time. The official press release confirmed that Khan had acquired ROH's entire video library, brand assets, production equipment, and intellectual property. ROH's next major event, Supercard of Honor 2023, will take place on March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.