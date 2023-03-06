UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Covering WrestleMania 39 For ESPN, Might Smack Brock Lesnar

Former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion — and longtime wrestling fan — Daniel Cormier will be at the forefront of ESPN's coverage of WrestleMania 39 this year in Los Angeles. "I'm going to WrestleMania," Cormier told Sports Illustrated. "The first week of April for ESPN, I'll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I'm so excited about it."

Cormier has been an integral part of the commentary team for UFC, so this should be right in his wheel house. Cormier is familiar with WWE's product, having participated last year as the special guest referee for the Extreme Rules Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins last October.

He went on to discuss whether or not stepping inside the ring at a future date for a match of his own is something that might interest him. While the UFC Hall of Famer is open to the idea, he's focusing more on his UFC commentary duties for the time being. "I'm getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I'm so thankful for that," Cormier explained. "So I'll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we'll see what the future holds down the line."

However, while Cormier is on the WrestleMania beat, he made it clear that a former UFC fighter who makes his home in WWE better be on the lookout for his presence. "If Brock steps in my way? I'll smack him upside his head," Cormier said jokingly. Cormier and Lesnar appeared to be on a collision course at one point inside the Octagon, but Lesnar informed UFC President Dana White that he'd decided to retire from MMA competition. Lesnar is scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania this year.