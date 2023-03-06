John Hennigan Vs. Jacob Fatu Signed For MLW War Chamber In April

Two of Major League Wrestling's top stars will battle over gold in New York City. A week following WrestleMania, MLW will provide a good chaser for wrestling fans as the promotion returns to the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York for its War Chamber taping. It was announced on Monday morning that the recently minted National Openweight Champion John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) will clash against Jacob Fatu in one of the show's headline bouts.

"A spectacular dream match has been signed and gold will be on the line as two of MLW's top fighters clash for the first time ever in MLW," declared MLW in a press release.

Fatu and Hennigan are both California born, but their attitudes and styles in the ring are very different. Fatu has the family lineage and street cred in wrestling while Hennigan has the speed and veteran savvy. Although mostly known for his tenure in WWE, Hennigan has had a previous run in MLW before and just returned to the promotion last month.

On last Tuesday's episode of "MLW Underground," Hennigan defeated Davey Richards for the Openweight National Title with help from his wife Taya Valkyrie and former MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran, who has ties with the husband and wife from their days back in "Lucha Underground." That's not the only MLW title match Fatu has on tap for himself, as he'll be challenging Alex Hammerstone for his World Heavyweight Title, something that Hammerstone defeated Fatu for back at Fightland 2021. That will go down on the March 21 airing of "MLW Underground."