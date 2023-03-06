Seth Rollins Reveals How He Lost (And Got Back) The Stomp In WWE

Seth Rollins recalled how he lost The Stomp as his finishing move and how he was able to get it back. For years, fans knew Rollins' finishing move as the Curb Stomp before WWE ultimately decided to just call it The Stomp. Eventually, however, Rollins resorted to using the Pedigree, which was part of a storyline with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Rollins tried other finishing moves once that feud ended, but nothing quite clicked. Fans clamored for The Stomp to return, but a very important WWE figure initially put the kibosh on that idea. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Rollins recalled the time Vince McMahon told him he couldn't use The Stomp anymore.

"I lost it the day after I won the title at WrestleMania," Rollins said. "I had a conversation with Vince. He said, 'No more.' He said, 'Nope, that's the end of it.' Years later, I finished the story with Triple H, which was the Pedigree. It was majorly involved in that, and it just felt like the time to get a new finish."

Rollins eventually had another conversation with McMahon about using the Stomp. He said he made sure to explain to McMahon why bringing back the move would be ideal in a way that he could understand.

"Time heals all wounds," Rollins said. "Whatever had wounded him, he was over it. So, he said, 'Alright, bring it back,' and here we are."

Rollins hopes to connect with The Stomp at WrestleMania 39, where his opponent will likely be Logan Paul.

