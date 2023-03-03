Seth Rollins Says That If Everyone Follows Logan Paul's Path To WWE, 'The Business Is Dead'

It's all but confirmed that Seth Rollins will be tasked with facing Logan Paul at this year's WrestleMania in Hollywood. The two first crossed paths in the Royal Rumble match before Paul interfered in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match last month to cost Rollins his chance at walking into WrestleMania with a title.

Rollins recently appeared on "After The Bell" and expounded on his notion that Paul is simply a "tourist" in the industry. "The Architect" explained that there are advantages to having people from outside their world come in, citing Cyndi Lauper and Muhammad Ali as examples dating back to the first WrestleMania. However, he doesn't want people to view wrestling as a "paint by the numbers" system that can simply be followed to become a star.

"This idea that you can, poof, hop on a camera, film yourself, do some crap on social media to become a star and have some worth in the world — maybe I'm an old crotchety man — but I don't understand what value you're giving back to the world," Rollins said.

"In the Logan Paul situation, I don't understand what long-term value he's going to be able to give back to us. It's one thing if you come in, do your thing, and leave, but this dude has a contract with WWE," Rollins added. "He's supposed to have a few matches a year. That doesn't make you an ambassador for the business. That's not what wrestling is. I don't want my students, I don't want the next generation coming up and thinking that's how you make it in wrestling. If everybody follows that model, the business is dead."

Rollins and Paul are set to meet face-to-face on the March 6 "WWE Raw" as WrestleMania looms less than a month away.

