Logan Paul Agrees To Meet Seth Rollins Live On WWE Raw

At the Royal Rumble in January, Logan Paul spoiled Seth Rollins' plans by throwing him over the top rope and eliminating him, thus halting any chance he had to headline WrestleMania 39. Not content with that, however, Paul struck again at Elimination Chamber and cost "The Visionary" his chance to regain the United States Championship from Austin Theory. Now, the social media megastar is set to confront Rollins next week on "WWE Raw" live from Boston, Massachusetts.

After stomping The Miz three times during their match last week, Rollins interrupted "The A-Lister's" latest edition of Miz TV with sincere intentions. All he wanted was for Miz to call up Paul on his behalf, but Miz refused and called him a "goof" before being struck with a superkick. While knocked out, the former Universal Champion grabbed Miz's phone and unlocked it to call Paul himself.

"Surprise!" Rollins began. "Sorry L.P., The Miz, he's a little out of commission ... But while I've got ya, I got a bit of a proposition for ya. You see, I think we're all pretty sick of this game of cat and mouse you've been playing. So how about next week you grow a set, show up on 'Raw,' stand in this ring, and go face to face with Seth Rollins baby!"

Paul accepted the proposition almost immediately. Rollins couldn't help but quip "Bye-bye, b****!" before hanging up. With WrestleMania just over one month away, all signs point to Rollins and Paul meeting on The Grandest Stage in California. That said, Paul is no stranger to marquee matches. While he fell short at the Royal Rumble in January, he pushed Roman Reigns to his limit when the two met for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel back in November.