Jazzy Gabert Details How Her Dream Job With WWE Came To An End

Since starting her professional wrestling career as a teenager in 2001, Jazzy Gabert always wanted to work for WWE. In January 2019, the dream became a reality when Gabert was offered an "NXT UK" contract. After one year on the "NXT UK" brand, Gabbert decided not to renew and walked away from her dream job.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy with my decision," said Gabert on the "Ten Count" podcast. "I'm happy with everything that turns out how it has to be because now I'm a successful promoter and if I would have been still with WWE, I would maybe just stand in the back somewhere at catering or something, I don't know."

Some of the factors that contributed to Gabert leaving were WWE's lack of plans to move her stateside, no pay raise if she renewed, while she also didn't like being in "NXT UK" due to her colleagues. "The American people were so great with me and they were really supportive but the UK talent weren't that nice to me," said Gabert.

In previous interviews, Gabert disclosed she was bullied and some tried to intentionally hurt her by targeting her surgically repaired neck.

Gabbert was first introduced to WWE fans in the 2017 Mae Young Classic, which she described as a "lifetime moment." Though she was defeated in the first round by Abbey Laith, Gabert was offered a contract, but it was rescinded when a full body checkup revealed she had three herniated discs in her neck. After having surgery in 2018, Gabert featured with Kay Lee Ray at "NXT Takeover" Blackpool" and debuted on the "NXT UK" brand in the spring of 2019 as the Alpha Female insurance policy for Jinny.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ten Count" podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.