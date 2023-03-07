Arn Anderson Explains Who Should Be Made Champions In A Wrestling Promotion And Why

Arn Anderson recently expressed that Powerhouse Hobbs has the potential to someday be in the AEW World Championship picture. With opinions often varying regarding which wrestlers should carry the various championships being defended in promotions worldwide, the WWE Hall of Famer has supplied his thoughts on the matter.

"In my humble opinion, look at your show, look at the hottest guy that you have on the show, and that's who you make the champion," Anderson said on the "Ask Arn Live" show via AdFreeShows. "I don't think the championship will elevate a guy just because he's the champion. You guys [the fans] are smart enough to see through it."

Throughout his legendary career, The Four Horsemen member held the WWE Tag Team Championship, the NWA (Mid-Atlantic)/WCW World Tag Team Championship, the NWA World Tag Team Championship, the NWA National Tag Team Championship, and the NWA Southern Eastern Tag Team Championship. Anderson provided his take on what type of duo should take possession of an organization's tag team belts.

"The thing that I always saw work, you take your best heel team that can really p**s you off to no end, and that's who you make your tag champions," Anderson explained. "I just think that, for me, and again this is just for me, a great tag match with heel champions and two challengers that are – whether they've been partners or they're put together as a team, or whatever the situation, should be able to not [let] anybody on the card, including the world champion, follow that match."

