Arn Anderson Calls Powerhouse Hobbs A Potential Future AEW World Title Contender

Arn Anderson is looking toward the future of All Elite Wrestling, and that future might be Powerhouse Hobbs. On a recent edition of the "ARN" podcast, "Double A" was asked which current AEW star he could see soaring into the AEW World Championship picture.

"I think if given a little more time, a little more experience, Will Hobbs," Anderson said. "Powerhouse Hobbs, he has all the athletic potential. He is a quality human being, a beast. He can turn it up. He's explosive. He just needs to be in a bunch of matches with guys that have more experience than him and he will pick it up just like that. I have a lot of time for Powerhouse."

Following his separation from Team Taz last year, Hobbs ignited a rivalry with his former friend, Ricky Starks. The two went on to feud throughout the summer, with Hobbs gaining the leg up on Starks until they met for an Unsanctioned Lights Out match at AEW All Out. Starks went on to defeat Hobbs at the respective pay-per-view, but Hobbs quickly bounced back, with only one loss on his record since then.

As Hobbs continues his singles run, Anderson believes more outings in the ring could position him as a "top-shelf guy" in the company, much like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. "He's got all the tools, he's got a level head. He just needs reps," Anderson said. While he has yet to challenge for the world title, Hobbs recently vied for the TNT Championship at Full Gear in November.