Vince McMahon Wanted Zelina Vega To Do A 'Bad Accent' After Winning Queen Of The Ring

Zelina Vega won the first-ever WWE Queen of the Ring tournament by defeating Doudrop in the finals during Crown Jewel 2021. Following her victory over Doudrop, Vega began using an accent and changed her name to Queen Zelina, similarly to how Booker T won King of the Ring years ago and started referring to himself as King Booker and speaking with an accent. Appearing on "I Hear Voices," former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega revealed it was Vince McMahon's decision to have her use a British accent as Queen Zelina.

"I remember Vince was just like, 'I think you should do an accent, like, just a really bad accent,'" Vega said. "I was like, 'Oh God, okay. So like, 'What if we mix British and Australian and that I'm really thinking I'm like a distant cousin of the Royal Family, twice removed, something ridiculous,' and he's like, 'Yeah, yeah. Do that.'

"It was just so far removed from my normal speaking voice."

Following her Queen of the Ring victory, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship shortly thereafter with Carmella by defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. Despite her QOTR and tag title victories, Vega's overall rating for 2K23 has been announced as a 74."They just announced that I'm 74 and I'm like, 'Oh God, that rating is trash. Like, come on," Vega said. "I was like, first-ever Queen or the Ring, are you kidding me? And longest, well, second-longest reigning tag team champion? Come on."

