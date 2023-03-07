Upper Deck Adds AEW To Vs. System 2PCG Trading Card Game

AEW is joining another collectible universe, according to an announcement from popular trading card company Upper Deck on Tuesday.

Upper Deck announced it will release an AEW pack for its Vs. System 2PCG tabletop card game in August, joining other decks from popular entertainment franchises like the Marvel Universe and "The X-Files."

"In the Vs. System 2PCG game, players build 60-card decks of supporting characters, resource locations, plot twists and equipment to use along with their main character card," Upper Deck explained. "The objective of the game is to knock-out the opponent's main character."

The AEW card deck will consist of 200 cards, including 12 main character cards and 28 supporting character cards. AEW stars like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Jon Moxley, Sting, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Orange Cassidy and Malakai Black will be featured in the deck.

AEW and Upper Deck have already had a working relationship, as Upper Deck sells common trading cards featuring AEW wrestlers, while it also sells rare trading cards that also feature autographs, pieces of material from in-ring gear, and pieces of the AEW ring mat canvas from different matches.

"We've been working with AEW for the last two years, and there is no doubt that their passionate fans have been huge supporters of the trading cards and collectibles we've collaborated on so far," President of Upper Deck Jason Masherah said. "Both AEW and Upper Deck continuously push the status quo in our respective industries, and seek to bring innovative experiences to fans around the world. Integrating AEW into the Vs. System 2PCG universe is a natural evolution and creates yet another way for fans to make memories with their favorite professional wrestlers."

The cards will be sold on Upper Deck's website and at local shops.